Workers at Alabama plant considering unionization

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published August 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
General Electric will move from Connecticut to Boston for tax breaks and other advantages.
Gene J. Puskar
/
AP
General Electric will move from Connecticut to Boston for tax breaks and other advantages.

Workers at a General Electric plant in the city of Auburn are just the latest group to hold a vote on possible unionization.

The General Electric plant in Auburn builds parts for aircraft engines. The 175 GE workers may join the International Union of Electrical, Salaried, Machine, and Furniture workers in Birmingham.

Their campaign to go union follows this week’s vote tally at a Starbucks in Scottsboro. Workers there are thinking about organizing as well.

A similar vote at the Amazon facility in Bessemer went in favor of unionization. However, the final tally is being contested.

Members of the United Mine Workers are currently striking against Warrior Met Coal in Tuscaloosa County.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
