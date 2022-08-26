Saban assessing young Crimson Tide players before football season starts

College football fans have just one week to go before the start of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide will start off with a home game against Utah State next Saturday.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban saw improvement among his players during the latest practice scrimmage. He says he’s always looking for leadership among certain players, but the issue is whether the players are ready to follow.

“You know a simple example, I guess I would be considered a leader. But, if I say run to the next drill, and everybody continues to walk, am I being a bad leader or are they not responding to leadership?” Saban said.

Saban says every year is a combination of working with experienced team members while working in the rookies.

“They’re working hard. There’s a lot of young guys, there’s a lot of guys who don’t have a lot of experience, there are a lot of guys who haven’t been in the system," he said. "So, we have quite a bit volume of information, right now. Maybe more than we’ve had in a game plan.”

The University of Alabama also just finalized a contract extension for Saban that will keep him in Tuscaloosa until the year 2030.