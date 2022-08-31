Digital Media Center
Applications opening for Alabama cannabis licenses

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Tomorrow could be a big day for anyone looking to cultivate or sell medical marijuana in Alabama. The process of getting a state cannabis license starts on Sept. 1.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission will begin accepting license applications under what’s known as the Alabama Compassion Act. It allows people to grow, process, and sell marijuana for medical use.

Proponents say doctors can prescribe cannabis to help patients with a list of ailments including cancer, chronic pain, or post-traumatic stress disorder among others.

Applicants have until mid-October to request a marijuana license from the state. The current state timeline aims to have medical cannabis available by late next year.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
