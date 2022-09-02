Digital Media Center
Crimson Tide gears up for season kickoff

Alabama Public Radio
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Alabama Crimson Tide holds its season opener tomorrow against Utah State.

The Aggies may present a challenge for Alabama because of the visiting team’s reputation of producing negative plays when the defense keeps the offensive from moving the ball or even forces them to lose yardage.

Tide quarterback Bryce Young said he has certain expectations of his team as he moves into his second season at Alabama.

“I just want to everyone to make sure we’re all on the same page, and that we’re communicating. Obviously, there’s going to be ups and there’s going to be downs, through every offense, especially when you’re starting out," he said. "We’re playing against elite competition, so you know it’s going to come. But, really for us, it’s weathering whatever storm comes.”

Young said he’s feeling more comfortable in his second year with the team.

“I think there are some experiences from the past that I can draw back on now that I didn’t have going into the past year," he said. "I think just being comfortable as a leader, being a little comfortable in the offense.”

Alabama will follow up tomorrow’s game with a road trip to face the Texas Longhorns.

