Former Tide running back injured after shooting

It’ll be a different start for the NFL season for one former member of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Washington Commanders says it will start the NFL season without Brian Robinson Jr. The rookie running back was shot in his right leg in an attempted robbery last weekend. Robinson was released from the hospital earlier this week and visited with doctors at the team facility.

There is optimism he could play at some point this year after doctors determined that the bullets did not do structural damage to his right knee.

Robinson's unexpected injury caused the Commanders to keep an extra running back on their initial roster. Antonio Gibson reclaims the starting role at least for the team's upcoming game with the Jacksonville Jaguars.