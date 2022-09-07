Digital Media Center
News

State budget gives boost to Alabama schools

Alabama Public Radio | By Heidi Ward
Published September 7, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
education money
Pixabay
/

Fifteen of Alabama’s most challenged elementary schools are getting a boost of support from the state.

The multimillion-dollar support is through a new initiative championed by Gov. Kay Ivey this spring. She added a $10 million line item in the state budget for what is being called the Turnaround Schools Initiative.

The state department of education added another $5.4 million initially allocated for a measure that failed to pass the legislature. This means more than $15 million will go to support the 15 schools. Many of the schools are located primarily in urban and rural area. Most are already receiving some support from the Alabama Department of Education.

News
Heidi Ward
Heidi Ward is a University of Alabama student intern working in the APR newsroom. So far, Heidi's stories have included the impeachment of Lauderdale County's coroner, and a Black History Month book drive to benefit Alabama's Black Belt.
See stories by Heidi Ward
