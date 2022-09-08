Digital Media Center
© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
The WHIL transmitter is off while tower crews work. We apologize for the inconvenience.
News

Downpours could bring flooding to parts of the state

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published September 8, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
Weather forecasters are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend.

Local meteorologists say Friday has the highest overall chance for showers, downpours and some thunderstorms. But they also predict late Thursday and this weekend will see coverage of rain.

Weather forecasters say the incoming rain is from an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture coming in from the north. They say the moisture will mix with a stalled frontal boundary near the coast sending thunderstorms into the Southeast.

Totals upward of 3 to 6 inches are expected wherever the heaviest rain falls. In Alabama the totals will be highest in eastern and southern parts of the state.

News
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
