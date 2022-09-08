Downpours could bring flooding to parts of the state

Weather forecasters are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend.

Local meteorologists say Friday has the highest overall chance for showers, downpours and some thunderstorms. But they also predict late Thursday and this weekend will see coverage of rain.

Weather forecasters say the incoming rain is from an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture coming in from the north. They say the moisture will mix with a stalled frontal boundary near the coast sending thunderstorms into the Southeast.

Totals upward of 3 to 6 inches are expected wherever the heaviest rain falls. In Alabama the totals will be highest in eastern and southern parts of the state.