The Crimson Tide faces the Texas Longhorns

The Alabama Crimson Tide is preparing for its first road trip of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide faces the University of Texas Longhorns in Austin. This will be the first road game of the season for Alabama. Coach Nick Saban told reporters that the Longhorns did well in their opening game against the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Saban says the combination of rookie players and returning team members at Texas could present a challenge for the Tide…

“They were very impressive last week, in terms of how they played, how they protected the quarterback, run they ran the ball effectively,” Saban observed. “ I think they’re much improved and really a good, solid unit. Even though they have young guys, their young guys were really good players.”

Along with facing the Longhorns, Alabama players will be fighting a warm weather forecast. The outlook calls for highs in the nineties on Saturday. Saban says coping with hot temperatures is just one of the things the team does as it prepares for games..

“It’s ninety degrees here, but I do think is part of preparation is what you do off the field, how you hydrate, how you eat, how you sleep.”

The Tide returns to Tuscaloosa to play the U-L-M Warhawks next week.