Russian separatists release 10, including 2 Alabama veterans

Two veterans from Alabama who were captured by Russian-backed separatists while fighting alongside Ukranian forces were among 10 people released in a prisoner exchange.

The families of Alex Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, announced Wednesday that the men were released. Both men are military veterans and became friends when they went to help Ukrainian forces defend against a Russian invasion. They went missing after their unit was caught in heavy fire in northeastern Ukraine on June 9.

Five British nationals, including Aiden Aslin who had been sentenced to death, were also among those freed after mediated talks with Saudi Arabia.