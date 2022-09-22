Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Russian separatists release 10, including 2 Alabama veterans

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published September 22, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT
U.S. military veterans Andy Huynh, left, and Alexander Drueke. The two veterans, who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces on June 9, have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily, left; and Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Dianna Shaw
/
AP
U.S. military veterans Andy Huynh, left, and Alexander Drueke. The two veterans, who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces on June 9, have been released after about three months in captivity, relatives said Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Two veterans from Alabama who were captured by Russian-backed separatists while fighting alongside Ukranian forces were among 10 people released in a prisoner exchange.

The families of Alex Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, announced Wednesday that the men were released. Both men are military veterans and became friends when they went to help Ukrainian forces defend against a Russian invasion. They went missing after their unit was caught in heavy fire in northeastern Ukraine on June 9.

Five British nationals, including Aiden Aslin who had been sentenced to death, were also among those freed after mediated talks with Saudi Arabia.

News
Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Caroline Vincent
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate