News

Alabama halts scheduled execution for now

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published September 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT
Alabama Execution
Jay Reeves/AP
/
AP
FILE - The sun sets behind Holman Prison in Atmore, Ala., on Jan. 27, 2022. Alabama’s prison commissioner did not explain what caused a lethal injection to be delayed more than two hours Thursday, July 28, 2022, beyond saying staff members were being careful, but others said the delay was troubling and raises questions about what happened. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)

Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. The concerns include trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off the execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller's "veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol" before a midnight deadline to commence the execution. DOC says Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison. The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.

Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
