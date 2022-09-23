Alabama halts scheduled execution for now

Alabama officials have called off the lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. The concerns include trouble accessing the inmate's veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison officials called off the execution after they determined inmate Alan Miller's "veins could not be accessed in accordance with our protocol" before a midnight deadline to commence the execution. DOC says Miller has been returned to his cell at the south Alabama prison. The halt came three hours after a divided U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to begin.