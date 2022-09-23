Digital Media Center
News

NASA aims for Tuesday launch for Alabama designed Artemis moon rocket.

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published September 23, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
US China Moon Rivals
Brynn Anderson/AP
/
AP
FILE - The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Sept. 2, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. It’s not just rocket fuel propelling America’s first moonshot after a half-century lull. Rivalry with China’s space program is helping drive NASA’s effort to get back into space in a big way. That's as both nations push to put people back on the moon and establish the first lunar bases. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NASA says it will try to launch its new Artemis moon rocket Tuesday morning, after hydrogen fuel leaks scrapped two previous blastoff attempts. One concern is the approach of a tropical weather system that could force another postponement. The Artemis-1 rocket is designed, tested, and managed by the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. It’s designed to carry astronauts to the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 landed at the Taurus-Littrow valley of the lunar surface in 1972. Astronaut Gene Cernan was the last person to leave footprints on the moon before departing for the return trip to Earth. Along with testing the Artemis rocket, also known as the Space Launch System or SLS, the mission will check out an unmanned version of the Orion crew capsule. The spacecraft is scheduled to travel to the Moon, deploy some small satellites and then settle into orbit. NASA aims to practice operating the spacecraft, test the conditions crews will experience on and around the Moon, and assure everyone that the spacecraft and any occupants can safely return to Earth.

