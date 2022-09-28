The NRCS Invites Landowners for Mobile’s Forestry Field Day

Alabama landowners will get a hands-on chance to learn about their role in protecting the environment today.

The Alabama Natural Resource Council is hosting this year’s Regional Field Day in Mobile. Participants will load onto trailers and speak to conservation professionals throughout the tour.

Tim Albritton is the State Staff Forester. He said without these field days, landowners might miss the message about conservation efforts on their property.

“We provide assistance to a lot of private landowners to do conservation work on their property," he said. "The landowners might be able to see some practices and conservation efforts and they may think, ‘Hey, I’d like to do that on my property.’ So it might be an educational experience to see what’s available.”

“We have a difficult time sometimes getting the word out to private landowners," he said. "If they hear this announcement but they’re just not sure, they still have some other questions, I’d say the two main agencies that are involved with this particular field day would be the National Resource Conservation Service of Mobile and then the Alabama Forestry Commissions.”

Multiple state and federal agencies are teaming up for this year’s regional field day.