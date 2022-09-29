Hoover City Hall casts blue spotlight on Alopecia awareness

A special campaign is making its way across the nation for Alopecia Areata Awareness month.

Landmarks and buildings are being lit up blue to show their support for patients with the disease. You can see Hoover City Hall lit up blue here in Alabama this month in support of the movement.

Alopecia Areata is an autoimmune skin disease that can cause hair loss to those affected. Treatment and a cure for Alopecia Areata are still in the works for Concert Pharmaceuticals as they test a new potential treatment.

Justine Koenigsberg works with Concert Pharmaceuticals as they put on this awareness campaign. Koenigsberg says awareness is important as many people are unaware of this disease that affects up to 1.5 million Americans.

“We really wanted to have a way to support patient advocacy groups to raise awareness for Alopecia Areata. Through the Light It Up Blue Campaign we’re literally putting a spotlight on the disease.”

Koenigsberg says awareness is important as many people are unaware of this disease that affects up to 1.5 million Americans.

“We’re really happy to see there are over 47 states participating this year across the country and it’s fantastic that the intuitive has continued to grow over the last couple years and we’re happy to do our part to put a spotlight on this important disease.”

Alopecia Awareness month extends until the end of September and the locations of local blue landmarks can be found online.

To support the movement Alabamians can post with #LightItUpBlueForAlopeciaAreata or support associations like Bald Girls Do Lunch, the National Alopecia Foundation and the This Is Me Foundation.