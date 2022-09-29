Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Southwest Florida was hit by one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

Over 2 million people lost power as Hurricane Ian flooded streets after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday. One county sheriff confirmed that people were trapped by floodwaters.

President Biden said the entire country "hurts" alongside the people of Florida over the fear of "substantial loss of life." He also said the storm could end up as the "deadliest hurricane in Florida's history." The president was briefed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on federal response efforts.

He plans to visit Puerto Rico, which was hit by Hurricane Fiona, and then Florida as soon as "conditions allow."