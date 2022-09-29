Digital Media Center
News

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

Alabama Public Radio | By Caroline Vincent
Published September 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT
Tropical Weather Florida
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Robert Leisure surveys the wreckage of his business, Getaway Marina, which was destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Southwest Florida was hit by one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

Over 2 million people lost power as Hurricane Ian flooded streets after making landfall near Fort Myers on Wednesday. One county sheriff confirmed that people were trapped by floodwaters.

President Biden said the entire country "hurts" alongside the people of Florida over the fear of "substantial loss of life." He also said the storm could end up as the "deadliest hurricane in Florida's history." The president was briefed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency on federal response efforts.

He plans to visit Puerto Rico, which was hit by Hurricane Fiona, and then Florida as soon as "conditions allow."

Caroline Vincent
Caroline Vincent is a digital producer for Alabama Public Radio.
