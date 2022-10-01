Tuscaloosa captive of the Russians “prayed for death”

One of two American veterans released from Russian custody after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. Alex Drueke says he and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh endured three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation. Drueke added that the the final 24 hours were the toughest because of mental and emotional torture. The men arrived back in the United States last week. Both traveled to Ukraine in the spring to help fight off the Russian invasion.