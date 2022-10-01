Digital Media Center
News

Tuscaloosa captive of the Russians “prayed for death”

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published October 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT
Alex Drueke
Jay Reeves/AP
/
AP
Alex Drueke, ecently released from three months of Russian captivity, pauses during an interview at home in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Drueke and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh were captured after traveling to Ukraine to help in the fight against Russian invaders. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

One of two American veterans released from Russian custody after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. Alex Drueke says he and fellow Alabamian Andy Huynh endured three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation. Drueke added that the the final 24 hours were the toughest because of mental and emotional torture. The men arrived back in the United States last week. Both traveled to Ukraine in the spring to help fight off the Russian invasion.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
