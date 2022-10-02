Digital Media Center
News

Alabama loses Heisman winning quarterback to shoulder injury

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published October 2, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT
Alabama Arkansas Football
Michael Woods/AP
/
FR171531 AP
Alabama receiver Kobe Prentice (80) breaks away from Arkansas defenders, Khari Johnson (19), Chris Paul Jr. (27) and Myles Slusher (2) on his way to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is considered day-to-day after a shoulder injury during Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Heisman Trophy winner suffered a sprain in the second quarter. Young appeared to injure the shoulder when he was sacked by Drew Sanders on the Alabama's first drive of the second quarter. Alabama still managed to hold off number twenty ranked Arkansas 49-26 behind the explosive runs of Jahmyr Gibbs and backup quarterback Jalen Milroe. Young threw for one hundred and seventy three 173 yards with a touchdown and an interception before leaving the game. Arkansas cut the lead to five in the third quarter before Alabama broke it open with long runs. Milroe ran for two touchdowns and Gibbs had 206 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
