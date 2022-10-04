Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is off the air. Crews are investigating. We apologize for the inconvenience.
News

"Facing your trafficker in court," an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published October 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT
hiding-1209131_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Ronald Reagan was President of the United States in 1982. Chariots of Fire won best picture at the Oscars that year. And, Alabama Public Radio went on the air. We’re observing our fortieth anniversary by re-playing the best of our stories. That includes this one from 2019. APR spent fourteen months investigating human trafficking. That’s what prompted the U.S. State Department to invite the newsroom to address a delegation from Africa on trafficking. One subject that came up during the talk was a unique facility in Huntsville that helps young trafficking victims face their accusers in court. Here’s that story from the APR archives

“How long does it take for the pimps to build that relationship with the victims before they actually make their move and bring them into sex trafficking?” asks Keisha Grice of Tuscaloosa.

“My question would be electronics being allowed in the schools, that allows kids access that wouldn’t otherwise have, what do we do about that?” asks Laura Jernigan of Tuscaloosa.

Tonight is a town hall in the city of Northport on human trafficking. The cups and wristbands being handed out at the check-in desk are stamped with the logo of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force. Keisha Bryant asked long does it take for a trafficker to lure a young person in—police say anywhere from two weeks to a month. Laura Jernigan question on gadgets in schools relates to online chat rooms that traffickers often use to lure in young people.

Northport Police Sergeant Ashley Blalock says that’s a subject that hits home.

“I’m actually, by the grace of god, I’m not one of the victims that we’ve come into contact with,” she asserts.

internet-1235106_1920_0.jpg
Credit Pixabay
/

Blalock says police can’t tell principals what do about students’ cellphones, but she knows how traffickers work online to lure kids in.

“I was that kid,” Blalock says. “Growing up in middle school. I played on the internet. I talked to strangers. I had these relationships we telling people…don’t have.”

The parents tonight are getting tips on how to protect their children from traffickers. For young people who wind up being victimized, there’s another type of training--this one for people like Sergeant Blalock.

“So, she would be the interviewer, and then she would very likely be the investigator,” says Linda Cordisco-Steele who works with both. “And to me it’s really the investigator that builds that case,” she says.

Cordisco-Steele is an instructor at the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville. There are centers like it all over the world, but Huntsville’s was the first. Cordisco-Steele wrote the curriculum for interviewing young victims of trafficking. That led to her unofficial title.

“I’m the kid talker,” says Cordisco-Steele.

national_children_advocacy_center_tighter.jpg
Credit APR's Pat Duggins
/

The Center instructs interviewers and prosecutors, both in person and with online classes. Staff members also travel to conduct training international—during our visit a team was packing for a session in Stockholm, Sweden. Tonight’s session is for caregivers of children who’ve suffered sexual abuse. These classes include instructional videos and a facilitator. When people like Sergeant Blalock show up for class, they get Linda Cordisco-Steele. She says the first class is for the beginners.

“We spend a lot of time…that first day in particular…talking about what we know about the kind of questions we use,” she says.

And speaking of Sergeant Blalock.

“Um, there was only about six enforcement of our thirty, thirty five person class,” she observed.

The other students came from therapeutic group homes, advocacy centers, and for the courts. Linda Cordisco-Steele teaches interviewers how to talk to young victims of sex abuse. She says in some cases, these youngsters are at a point where they want to talk.

questions-2212771_1920.jpg
Credit Pixabay
/

“They go to somebody, and they say ‘look, this happened to me…or I never talked about it before,” says Cordisco-Steele. “But it’s caused me some problems now, or I’m worried about it in the future.”

Sergeant Blalock says that’s what she came to hear about. She wanted to build on earlier instruction she’d received on how to interact with young victims.

“I got pretty personal with a victim one time, and that was very much…kind of, keep your personal self out of the interview, it’s about them," says Blalock. "And, so I was ‘oh, good to know.’”

Blalock says she empathized a little too much based on her own history of almost being trafficked herself as a teenager. Now, she doesn’t do that. Linda Cordiscio-Steele says that’s because even a willing witness has to be questioned in a specific way to get evidence usable in court. The training teaches how to deliver a specific message to the victim.

child-3354376_1920.jpg

“You know what about what happened, I don’t. So, here’s kind of your role here. And it’s really different than the pattern about most adult-child conversations,” she explains.

That’s where adults typically know everything and lead the discussion. Another goal is to avoid having multiple adults ask the victim the same questions again and again. We met one person who knows what happens when adults do that.

“You stop talking. Because your feeling is already ‘I’ve already told you this,’ says Kelly Dore. You heard from Dore earlier in our series. She was a victim of familial trafficking. That’s where a family member was the trafficker… “And, again it goes back to the brainwashing side that your trafficker has said to you ‘nobody’s going to believe you,” recalls Dore. “And you’re going to be in trouble if you come forward and talk about all the dirty things you’ve had to do.’”

Dore’s case is unique because at the age of fifteen, she testified in court against her trafficker.

“For me, when I had to go in, it was so scary,“ Dore remembers.

The National Children's Advocacy Center works to make things less upsetting. But with kids who are less willing to talk, Cordisco-Steele says there’s plan-B—a line of questioning that gently gets to the point by referring to other evidence.

“Here’s what we think know…here’s what we have confidence in,” Cordisco-Steele explains. “I might consider introducing this, or focusing them on this particular topic, like how are things going at home. To try to get to the topic of concern.”

hammer-719061_1920_0.jpg
Credit Pixabay
/

Dore says her case ended with her trafficker pleading guilty to some, but not all, of the charges. She says going through the questioning, taking the stand, and then delivering her final statement was worth it.

“If you don’t speak now, then other children are going to be abused. And that’s a hard thing for a child to take on,” Dore asserts.

Sergeant Blalock says she came away better prepared, and even a veteran officer can tune up what they do on the job.

“I guess the only thing that was different is that just practicing open ended, and not yes or no questions, and looking back on past interviews that I’d done before this class, and my gosh I’d done it all wrong,” says Blalock.

But, Blalock says her practice sessions with an adult acting like a six year old victim got good reviews from her classmates and teachers, and now she ready to apply what she’s learned back at the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.

News
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Related Content
  • paralymoic_banner_corrected.jpg
    News
    "Wheelchair Rugby," A 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. That was when APR was spotlighting adapted athletics at the University of Alabama. News Director Pat Duggins produced this feature on wheelchair rugby and the role a training center in Birmingham has in preparing these athletes.
  • help-g285137661_1920.jpg
    News
    "SANE Nurses" An 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Katie Willem
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2017 by APR student intern Katie Willem. A sexual assault case and the suicide of a University of Alabama student led to renewed interest in what’s called the SANE program. Katie explained how nurses are specially trained to counsel victims of sexual abuse.
  • 20150615_095505.jpg
    News
    Escape the room! An 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Josh Hollis
    Alabama Public Radio is observing forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. APR student reporter Josh Hollis took us at an unusual attraction in Tuscaloosa. Here’s his feature called “escape the room.”
  • Willem Louisiana flood 1.jpg
    News
    "Louisiana Flood Recovery" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Katie Willem
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2016. Baton Rouge, Louisiana was hit hard by flooding which prompted a volunteer relief effort at the University of Alabama. APR student intern Katie Willem went along to cover the story.
  • Welcome illustration with APR CPT.JPG
    News
    "The Inside Man" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. All through 2022, the APR news team will present encore broadcasts of the best of the best of our national award-winning stories. Our latest is from last year. Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine is in sharp contrast to what parents in the former Soviet nation of Belarus did in 1999 and the year 2000. That’s when parents in that former communist country trusted strangers in Alabama to shelter their children after the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster in 1986. Here's an encore presentation of part two of APR's series called "From Chernobyl, to Bama, and Back."
  • pig_1.jpg.png
    News
    "Blossom The Painting Pig" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Parker Branton
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. All through 2022, the APR news team will present encore broadcasts of the best of the best of our stories. Our latest is from 2016. Former APR student intern Parker Branton is currently working as a reporter for the ABC television station in Miami. During his time in the APR newsroom, he produced a story that’s considered legendary. We dug into the APR archives to bring you this encore presentation of Parker’s story on Blossom, the painting pig.
  • IMG_0001.jpg
    News
    "The Climb" an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Josh Hollis
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. APR student intern Josh Hollis reported on an unusual construction project. It involved a Tuscaloosa area park and a company from Denmark.
  • mlk lee.JPG
    News
    "The Believers," an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Allison Mollenkamp
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2018 by APR student intern Allison Mollenkamp. She was part of the newsroom’s international award winning documentary on the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.
  • mlk__1.jpg
    News
    "We remember Dr. King, too" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Ousmane Sagara
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That’s includes this story from 2018 that aired as part of APR’s coverage of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King junior that occurred fifty years ago. APR’s international exchange journalist Ousmane Sagara did this story for our listeners from his home in the West African nation of Mali.
  • peakesville_1.jpg
    News
    "Think Small"...rural hospitals. An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2018. APR spent a year investigating rural health in Alabama. The effort was recognized with the fiftieth Robert F. Kennedy Journalism award for radio. One issue we addressed was how to get hospitals into under served rural counties
  • Jesse owens for cropping.jpg
    News
    Alabama: Jesse Owens Starting Block, an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    MacKenzie Bates
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2016. The motion picture Race premiered that year. It was about Alabama native Jesse Owens who won four medals in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. APR reporter MacKenzie Bates brought us the story of how Owens is remembered in his Alabama hometown. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
  • bottle-g30e58f2da_1920.jpg
    News
    "Where your water comes from" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2015. The APR newsroom spent six months investigating water issues in Alabama, ranging from pollution to a lack of irrigation that proponents claim could make Alabama an agricultural powerhouse. Here’s part of that series from the APR archives.
  • prison-g272d5bd5f_1920.jpg
    News
    "Jail was like hell..." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. Today’s story is from 2013. APR news director Pat Duggins produced this feature for the 50th anniversary of what became known as the “children’s march.” Young African American civil rights protesters in Birmingham were set upon with fire hoses and police dogs in 1963.
  • jessica_election_2_edited.jpg
    News
    Alabama Democrats---"life after the 2018 midterms." An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Jessica Rendall
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. All sides are looking ahead to the midterm elections this November. That was also the case in 2018. That’s when APR intern Jessica Rendall* reported on the fallout for Democrats following the midterms that year. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
  • Duggins African delegation talk.jpg
    News
    "Changing minds on human trafficking," An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Alabama Public Radio is diving into our archives as APR observes forty years on the air. The U.S. State Department recently invited APR to address a delegation from Africa on our fourteen month investigation into human trafficking. Part of that talk was on an experimental database that law officers and victims’ advocates could use at the same time. Here’s that story from the APR archives.
  • malden_0_0.jpg
    "Make it like a butterfly," an 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2018. APR collaborated with the University of Alabama’s Center for Public TV on stories surrounding the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior. That includes this story by Pat Duggins about someone who knew King personally. Here’s that feature from the APR archives…
  • BCS 2013 cover photo.jpg
    News
    "Alabama versus the Fighting Irish in 2013" An APR 40th anniversary encore airing
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2013. It’s a sign that old collaborations can become new again. APR and WVPE in Elkhart, Indiana are taking part in digital news training through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. But, that’s not the first time our stations have worked together. Back in 2013, APR and WVPE teamed up when the Alabama Crimson Tide played Notre Dame for the college football championship. Here’s that feature from the APR archives…
  • close_cropped_doctor_and_patient_2.jpg
    News
    "The Red Crescent Clinic" An APR news 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Steve Hecmanczuk
    Finding affordable healthcare in Alabama is an ongoing problem. The Alabama Department of Public Health says 800,000 Alabamians can’t afford health insurance. That includes 80,000 children. The state adds medical debt from unpaid hospital bills is a leading cause of bankruptcy.
  • Alabama School Integration 1963
    News
    "Segregation academies" and looking to overcome divided past--an APR 40th anniversary encore airing
    Sydney Melson
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2020. APR student intern Sydney Melson produced this feature on so called “segregation academies” in Alabama. Here’s thaty story from the APR archives
  • apollo_rocket_close_up.jpg
    News
    1 Moon, 50 Years, and 5,000 Rockets. An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Student reporter Jonathan Holle
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2019. APR observed the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo Eleven manned moon landing with a series of reports. APR student intern Jonathan Holle reported on an event in Huntsville to commemorate that “one small step” on the moon.
  • halsell_redux_0.jpeg
    News
    From NASA astronaut to confessed killer, an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is observing forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. So far this month, we’ve featured stories with a space theme. July was the month, back in 1969, when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Not all of APR’s NASA related coverage has been upbeat. This archive story by Pat Duggins from last year involves a former astronaut and the death of two sisters in Tuscaloosa.
  • human-rights-gba13d00e2_1920.jpg
    News
    Selling Kids: Being LGBTQ in the Bible Belt: An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Tina Turner
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2019 by APR student intern Tina Turner. APR news spent fourteen months investigating human trafficking in the State. Tina produced this feature on the challenges LGBTQ youth face in Alabama when it comes to being trafficked. Here’s Tina’s story from the APR archives. And, a note to our listeners, this story contains content of an adult nature.
  • Keeper PADGETT CROPPED FOR WEB.jpg
    News
    "What is three years on death row worth?" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2015. APR news spent six months investigating prison reform in Alabama. That’s where we met Randall Padgett. His story raised the question regarding the state’s justice system where people are wrongfully committed of a crime. That question is “how much is three years on death row worth?” APR's prison reform coverage was honored with the newsroom's third national Sigma Delta Chi award from the Society of Professional Journalists. Here’s that story from the APR archives…
  • gun_1.png
    News
    "Firearm activist groups are unhappy with Alabama gun laws," an APR 40th anniversary encore airing
    Joshua Blount
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from just last year. APR mentors University of Alabama journalism grad students every summer. That includes Joushua Blount. He's a UA grad and he's working as a multimedia journalist at the ABC station in Columbia, Missouri. Joushua produced a story that's noteworthy, one week after the mass shooting in Texas. It has to do with gun safety here in Alabama. Here's that story from the APR archives. And a note to our listeners, this feature makes reference to shooting accidents.
  • camp_shakespeare.jpg
    News
    FORSOOTH! A visit to Camp Shakespeare EXTREME, an 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2016. APR news director Pat Duggins took us to a summer camp where youngsters don’t go canoeing or sing songs around the campfire. From the APR archives, here’s a visit to Camp Shakespeare EXTREME…
  • Apollo 1 alternate cropped.JPG
    News
    Apollo 11: One family's sacrifice for that "one small step." A 40th anniversary APR encore presentation
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating forty years on the air in 2022. The APR news team is diving into our archives to bring you encore airings of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2019. APR observed the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 manned moon landing with a series of reports. APR news director Pat Duggins reports on the sacrifice one family made to ensure the “one small step” on the moon. Here’s that story from the APR archives
  • joplin_town.jpg
    News
    "A Tale of Two Cities" an APR 40th anniversary encore presentation from the 2011 tornadoes
    Pat Duggins
    This story aired in 2016. Alabama Public Radio is turning 40 years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2016. APR covered the fifth anniversary of the 2011 tornado outbreak that devastated parts of Alabama. This feature examines how Tuscaloosa and the town of Joplin, Missouri each handled the aftermath of violent tornadoes that year. Again, this story includes archival sound from Alabama’s tornado outbreak on April 27, 2011.
  • sallie_cox.jpg
    News
    "When The Blue and Gray isn't Black and White" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Alabama Public Radio is turning 40 years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2014. The APR newsroom spent six months digging into the history of the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Mobile Bay. That includes this family story that’s set in Alabama, but not about soldiers fighting for the Confederacy.
  • theresa_burroughs.jpg
    News
    "He was not impressive at all…” An APR 40th anniversary archive story about MLK
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That includes this story from 2018. That when APR won national awards covering the fiftieth anniversary of the death of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.
  • doster.jpg
    News
    "When the jury says 'life,' and the judge says 'death.' An APR 40th anniversary encore airing
    Alabama Public Radio is turning forty years old. All year long the APR news team is diving into the archive to bring you the best of the best of our coverage. That includes this story from 2016. APR spent six months investigating prison reform in Alabama. That included an issue where judges were empowered to overrule juries in death penalty cases.
  • selma_mag.jpg
    News
    "This is something I'll tell my kids" An APR 40th anniversary encore presentation
    Sarah Sherrill
    Alabama Public Radio is celebrating its fortieth anniversary this year. The news team has generated a lot of stories in all that time. And we’ll be spending the year listening back to the best of the best of these features. That’s includes work by our student interns from the University of Alabama. Today’s story is from 2015. It was produced by APR intern Sarah Sherrill* for the fiftieth anniversary of the attack on voting rights marchers in Selma that became known as bloody Sunday. We asked Sarah to write her story from a young person’s perspective. And, a note for our listeners in Selma, this feature contains an interview with the late civil rights icon Frederick Douglas Reese. Here’s that encore airing from the APR archives…..
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate