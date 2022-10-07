Fairhope hosting hospice fundraiser Friday

Residents along the Alabama Gulf coast have an opportunity to support those who provide end of life care.

The Community Hospice Foundation is hosting the Hospice Harvest for Hope event tonight. The fundraiser is to benefit the Community Hospice that supports patients and their families.

Susan Cox works with Community Hospice to put on the event. She says this evening is a great way to spread awareness and to interact with the community

“When you get a ticket, which is tax-deductible, it’s for two people and you get some drink tickets, you get dinner, and you get a ticket for the $5,000 Drawdown,” she said.

Cox says when more people are aware of the Community Hospice Foundation, more people can get the help they need.

“When a patient or their family has a special need, that’s when we shine," she said. "There’s any number of things that Medicare and Medicaid and insurance don’t pay for. We can help fill in that gap.”

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Oak Hallow Farm in Fairhope.