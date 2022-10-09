Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tide outlasts Texas A & M

Alabama Public Radio
Published October 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT
Texas A M Alabama Football
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) kneels in the end zone seconds before kickoff before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Young, who was injured a week prior, did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start for the Alabama Crimson Tide against Texas A & M. The team made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over the Aggies in a battle of backup quarterbacks. The Tide was playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, so the Crimson Tide needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Texas A & M QB Haynes King was subbing for injured starter Max Johnson. He drove the Aggies sixty nine yards in the final moments. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot three seconds left, but King's pass to Stewart fell incomplete.

Tags
News Alabamacollege footballCrimson TideTexasNick Saban
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate