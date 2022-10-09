Tide outlasts Texas A & M

Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start for the Alabama Crimson Tide against Texas A & M. The team made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over the Aggies in a battle of backup quarterbacks. The Tide was playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, so the Crimson Tide needed two late stops from Will Anderson Jr. and the defense. Texas A & M QB Haynes King was subbing for injured starter Max Johnson. He drove the Aggies sixty nine yards in the final moments. Jordan Battle appeared to end the threat with an interception in the end zone, but Brian Branch was flagged for pass interference. That set up one final shot three seconds left, but King's pass to Stewart fell incomplete.