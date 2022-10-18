Cold front bringing freezing temperatures

Alabamians could be waking up to what are called killing freeze temperatures today.

Weather watchers say the outlook will be 20 degrees below normal this morning and tomorrow due to a cold front that blew through on Monday.

Andrew Pritchett is a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. He says people should cover up their plants, bring in their pets, and allow extra time heading to work or school.

“The other thing is you’re probably going to have frost on your car. So, allow a little time to go outside and start your car before you head to work, or you might be struggling to find an ice scraper and be a few minutes late,” he said. “You know, for us, us humans, it will feel like a shock to the system, and you know pets as well. It’s been comfortably nice outside in the evening with lows in the fifties. Well, twenties and thirties are a substantial change to that.”

Pritchett says temperatures will warm up a little on Thursday.