Issues surround Alabama Homecoming game

Tomorrow is homecoming for the University of Alabama and both the Crimson Tide and its opponent are dealing with incidents not related to the game. Mississippi State University is mourning the death of freshman player Sam Westmoreland. The Crimson Tide is investigating an incident where Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton allegedly hit a Tennessee fan following last week’s loss in Knoxville. Alabama Head coach Nick Saban says the issue may involve Burton’s actions and league policy that allowed students to rush the field…

“It’s a difficult circumstance for the league, it’s a difficult circumstances for the people who are on the field,” Saban said. “We still need to go through those difficult circumstances And respect other people. And I think that’s an important lesson for us to learn relative to this.”

Saban says he’s also working to instruct Tide on the difference between wanting to win and being afraid to lose. The fear of losing keeps the team thinking of what bad things may happen during the game, rather than focusing on each play.

“That doesn’t help you have success,” Saban insisted. “We want to be positive, correct mistakes, have the goal of be, go out and be aggressive. And, execute the way you’re capable of executing.

After homecoming, The Crimson Tide will face the Austin Peay Governor, and the Louisiana State University and Auburn Tigers before the end of the season.