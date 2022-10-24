What’s next for Tuscaloosa man freed by Russia

A Tuscaloosa man captured by the Russians during the war with Ukraine says he’s probably done with fighting on the front line. Alex Drueke was released by Russian separatists last month. He sat down to talk with APR news about his time as a P-O-W. Drueke says he prayed for death before he realized he was finally coming home.

“The torture was terrible,” said Drueke. “The beatings were awful. All that kind of stuff. But, really the boredom, the isolation, is what really got to us. Just trying to find ways to keep our minds active, was really important.”

Drueke is referring to fellow P-O-W Andy Huyh of Alabama. They were both captured during the ongoing war between Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. The prisoners were released by Russian separatists last month. He sat down with APR news to talk about his time as a P-O-W.

“I think I’m done actively fighting on the front line. But, I still love Ukraine…I still want to support Ukraine. I want others to keep up their support of Ukraine.”

Drueke was welcomed back to Tuscaloosa by an official resolution issued by the City Council.