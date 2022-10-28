Alabamians recognize breast cancer awareness month

Breast Cancer Awareness month has Alabamians wearing their pink ribbons of support.

One in every eight women and one in every thousand men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama raises money for breast cancer research across the state.

Beth Davis is President and CEO. She says that breast cancer is something that will affect everyone at some point. Davis also says that the community really comes together in support of the month of awareness.

“October is when the world goes pink. Breast Cancer is top of mind for those who want to support breast cancer [awareness] and those who have battled it," she said. "It is a time when we have lots of events, lots of individual donations and engagement by the community to help us with our mission.”

Davis said awareness month can make individuals aware of their own risk and health and that breast cancer affects everyone.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed at some time in their lifetime and one in 1,000 men," she said. "Everyone knows someone whose life has been affected… It can affect you on all fronts, but at our organization we know that research ultimately saves lives, so that is what we are trying to advance.”

Alabamians can donate or purchase a breast cancer awareness license plate that raises funds for research. They are invited to donate or help spread awareness for breast cancer research this month and always.