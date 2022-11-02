Rivalry tickets on the line in reading challenge

Judging for a contest that combines reading and football is now underway.

The Iron Bowl Reading Contest allows students from kindergarten through sixth grade a chance to win Iron Bowl tickets. The contest was for books read during September and October.

Susan Williams Brown is the President of the Alabama Education Association. She says this program motivates the students to read more and shows them the importance of reading.

"It’s a fabulous program because it motivates students it motivates teachers and parents to talk about the Importance of reading it motivates the students to read," she said. "We typically have about 25,000 students that participate so that’s over 150,000 books."

Brown explained what the students would win.

"We do a personation to the student and we try and see if their parents want to come and participate because not only does the child get to go to the game they get two adult tickets and get to be on the field prior to the game starting," she said.

Two students will walk away with tickets to the big game. Thousands of students participate in this contest every year.