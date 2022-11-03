Deadline approaches to apply for absentee ballot

The general election is days away in Alabama and the end of the business today is the deadline to apply in-person for absentee ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

Voters can hand the application to the absentee election manager or circuit clerk when complete and signed. They can also forward their ballot by U.S. mail. Alabama law prohibits multiple applications being mailed in the same envelope.

Any qualified voter can submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in person under certain conditions. That includes having a physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls, being out of the county or state on election day, or if they’re a student enrolled in school outside the county of personal residence.