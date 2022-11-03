International podcast conducts investigation in Alabama

Alabama is involved in a new investigation by the BBC.

Larry is a 71-year-old retired Alabama insurance broker who likes Donald Trump. However, he’s not real. Larry was part of an investigation by a BBC podcast on disinformation and it’s causing controversy.

The news network created fake social media profiles to see what information websites like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok would send them. The BBC says Larry’s profile received conservative leaning posts on subjects like the false claim that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen.

The network’s investigation is prompting criticism about using false information to expose false information.