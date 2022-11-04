Holiday shopping sale giving back to RISE Center

Alabama shoppers can help children with special needs while buying for the holidays.

The annual BUY for RISE fundraiser takes place today and tomorrow. More than 40 local Tuscaloosa merchants are making certain items available at 75 percent off on tonight and 90 percent off tomorrow.

Bailey Chambers is with the RISE center. She says the proceeds will ensure children with special needs receive services at no cost to their families.

“The purpose of BUY for RISE is to raise funds so that our children at Rise with special needs can attend Rise at no cost. This allows the children to have access to therapies, as well to special education in an all-inclusive environment,” she said. “Everything that a person purchases, all the money they spend goes directly to RISE. So, this allows people to shop and get something for them, but also every dollar that is raised benefits RISE.”

Pre-sale tickets for tonight are $10, or they can be purchased at the door for $15. Saturday is free admission. All the money spent on purchases will go to RISE.