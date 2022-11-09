Digital Media Center
News

Alabama general midterm election results 2022

Alabama Public Radio
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST
Alabama State Capitol
Stan Ingold
/
APR

Governor Kay Ivey won a second full term on Tuesday, and Republican Katie Britt will be replacing Richard Shelby in the US Senate.

Ivey beat Democrat Yolanda Flowers, who was the first Black woman to win a major party's gubernatorial nomination in Alabama.

Britt is the first woman from the state to be elected to the Senate after defeating Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus. She formerly served as chief of staff to Shelby, who is retiring at the age of 88.

News
