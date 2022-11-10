Gas prices dip in Alabama with cooler weather

Alabama drivers are getting some relief at the pump. Average gasoline prices in the state have fallen to $3.31 per gallon in the last week. That’s down from $3.33 per gallon a week ago, according to GasBuddy.

Experts say the cooler weather might have something to do with the change in price at the pump. Clay Ingram is with AAA Alabama. He says during the fall gas demand goes down, and so do the prices.

“Mostly just a decrease in demand,” said Ingram.” “We had a little bit of a spike in demand a few weeks ago that’s why we saw prices jump up for a week or two and then the dust kind of settled on that and our demand has been kind of declining with the cooler weather.“

Ingram says it all comes down to supply and demand, and the demand for gas is declining with the cooler weather.

“That’s normally what we see. Typically, when we get to the week or so around Thanksgiving and the week or so around Christmas, we normally kind of plateau during those time periods.”

The national average pump price fell eight cents over the past week to hit $3.80. It has dropped daily since October 11th due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.