Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Largest no-kill dog shelter opens in Alabama

Alabama Public Radio | By Heidi Ward
Published November 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST
greyhound racing
Pixabay
/

Alabama is now the home of the biggest no-kill dog rescue facility in the nation.

The new Big Dog Ranch Rescue Facility used to be a holding facility for racing Greyhounds. The 100-acre facility is predicted to be able to save 10,000 dogs per year once it’s fully remodeled. The three buildings are already full with a waitlist of over 300 dogs.

Lauree Simmons is the founder and CEO of Big Dog Rescue Ranch. She says inflation has caused many people to abandon their dogs and there simply isn’t capacity for them in county shelters.

“We are just raising the funds to remodel and complete each building as fast as we can because the need is so great," she said. "Honestly, we can’t get them remodeled and ready fast enough.” 

She also says euthanasia rates for dogs are at a record high.

“And that’s why we opened the Alabama facility, to give us the ability to save more lives that are on death row at shelters or abandoned dogs that are dumped and are now starving to death,” Simmons said. 

Simmons encourages people to not abandon their pet as well as to get them spayed and neutered to decrease the overpopulation problem.

She says the dollar amount raised equals the number of dogs in need that can be saved.

News
Heidi Ward
Heidi Ward is a University of Alabama student intern working in the APR newsroom. So far, Heidi's stories have included the impeachment of Lauderdale County's coroner, and a Black History Month book drive to benefit Alabama's Black Belt.
See stories by Heidi Ward
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate