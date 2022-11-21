City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's

The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.

“So we are excited to have them in our community,” said Marks. “It is a great destination facility. It is not only great food but it truly is a destination spot for our visitors and locals.”

The Athens location is the first Buc-ee’s in north Alabama and the third location in the state. The company previously opened locations in Loxley and Leeds. The service station is set to bring more than two hundred jobs to the community. The chain held a hiring event for the new outlet back in October.

“Well it’s just a great opportunity and we are excited that they are bringing such a great big project to our community and not only do we support our local folks we embrace anyone that wants to come to our city and provide opportunity for jobs,” said the Mayor.

The Buc-ee’s chain says it will employ cashiers, deli workers, gift and grocery workers, and janitorial and maintenance workers are available. All positions reportedly come with medical, dental, and vision insurance, as well as a 401K 100% match up to 6%.