Downtown Rescue Mission wraps up Turkey Box Giveaway

Turkey prices are rising ahead of Thanksgiving, and the Downtown Rescue Mission is looking to help those in need with a food giveaway.

Today is the last day for the mission’s Turkey Box Giveaway. The food drive allows thousands of people each year to receive food boxes and a turkey.

The average cost per pound of a frozen turkey is $1.46. That’s compared to a $1.15 last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Anthony Cooper is the VP and chief development officer of Downtown Rescue Mission. He said the community has helped by donating food items offered in the boxes.

“Throughout the year, we do food boxes for community neighbors in need,” said Cooper. “But a big pitch that we do, we call them our turkey boxes and put in it a frozen turkey, instant potatoes, instant stuffing, a box of mac and cheese, there will be canned beans, corn, yams and cranberry sauce.”

Cooper said they have enough turkeys this season, but individuals can box up their donations or request a donation barrel.

“They can do it in their own box or their own barrel, but we also have a few numbers of donation barrels where people can call and schedule and we’ll come and drop it off,” said Cooper.

This giveaway has helped families in need prepare Thanksgiving meals at home for more than fifteen years.

Donate to the Rescue Mission here (hyperlink: https://www.downtownrescuemission.org/events).