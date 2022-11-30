Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cold overnight temperatures could mean fire hazards at home

Alabama Public Radio | By Jolencia Jones
Published November 30, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST
fire-gbb79de7a9_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Temperatures are dropping tonight. The low for the Tennessee Valley is predicted to dip to the upper twenties. Safety experts are warning about heating hazards as residents look for ways to stay warm. Local fire departments say the use of space heaters is one of greatest fire safety issues this time of year. They say the most important thing to remember is to never to use extension cords with space heaters. And nothing should be within three feet of the heater. Josh Tanner is the deputy director of the Gadsden/Etowah County EMA. He says accidents happen with heaters and they can turn deadly by starting fires.

“Somebody tripped over something,” said Tanner. “Or the power cable failed, or something to cause that fire. People just have to be conscience about when they make themselves a target for mishap to happen. So we want everyone to stay warm, but we want them to stay warm safely.”

Tanner also says to remember the three “P’s” during cold weather. That’s people, pets and pipes. Check on people who may need help staying warm, bring pets in out of the cold and wrap pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

“Check on people that may live near you. Elderly neighbors, or somebody that lives alone. Pets: you have to remember that they have to have fresh water. Bring them inside to where they can stay warm.”

The National Fire Protection Association says Christmas trees, holiday decorations, cooking and baking all contribute to an annual increase in U.S. home fires during the winter months. In fact, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are among the leading days of the year for home fires, topped only by Thanksgiving Day.

Tags
News Firefire safetyfire extinguisherAlabama weatherNational WeatherAlabama National Weather Service
Jolencia Jones
Jolencia Jones is a student interns at Alabama Public Radio. During her first term in the APR newsroom, Jolencia has covered a lecture on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, and the local "Valentines for Veterans" effort, among other stories.
See stories by Jolencia Jones
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate