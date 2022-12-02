Digital Media Center
News

Bezos grant to help homeless families in Mobile

Alabama Public Radio | By Lynn Oldshue
Published December 2, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
downtown mobile
Pixabay
/

A homeless coalition in Mobile is one of 40 groups in 25 states to get grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Housing First will receive the fund’s largest grant of $5 million over the next five years. The dollars will go to help homeless families in Mobile and Baldwin counties. The grant is from the Day 1 Families Fund established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Housing First Executive Director Derek Boulware says the gift includes more flexibility than federal grants.

“It opens up possibilities for us to do things from a supplemental side to those federal grants that have their limitations," he said. "These dollars let us do things that we might never have had an opportunity to do through the existing programs that we've got. We're still developing the complete ideas of how this will be done.”

One of the first actions will be expanding existing programs and helping more families with rapid rehousing.

News
Lynn Oldshue
Lynn Oldshue is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lynn Oldshue
