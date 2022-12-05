Digital Media Center
News

Program teaches kids about local Native American history

By Heidi Ward
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST
DSC_4618-scaled.jpg
Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area
/
https://msnha.una.edu/sites-attractions/florence-indian-mound-and-museum/

The Florence City Indian Mound Museum is getting ready for another Young Learners Series.

The series is a program that runs monthly for children aged 6-12. Students can learn about 12 influential Native American figures. The classes are at 10 a.m. every third Saturday of the month.

Brian Murphy works with the Florence Indian Mound Museum to put on the program. He says that native groups including the Chickasaw Nation when putting together the lessons. Murphy also said this was important to the museum to get the point of view from groups that have been in the area for generations.

“It explores a different aspect of the history and culture of people who have lived in our area of the state going back about 13,000 years,” he said. 

Classes are free and give kids a brief overview of the topic of the month and a creative project for them to have their art featured in the museum. Students can get prizes when they go to multiple sessions and get the passport they receive stamped.

Murphy says he thinks it’s important for local kids to have the opportunity to learn about the culture and history of the area.

“We wanted something educational that’s supplementing what students are learning in schools and for student who want more opportunities to learn and more opportunities to learn about different cultures and the history of this area," he said. "It’s really fitting a need in our area, we think, because of that.” 

Parents can go to the website for Florence Arts and Museums under the Indian Mound Museum tab to sign up for the program.

Heidi Ward
Heidi Ward is a University of Alabama student intern working in the APR newsroom. So far, Heidi's stories have included the impeachment of Lauderdale County's coroner, and a Black History Month book drive to benefit Alabama's Black Belt.
