Mississippi State college football coach dies

Mississippi State University says football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition at the age of sixty one. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. A third-year coach at Mississippi State, Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. Alabama head coach Nick Saban issued a statement on Monday, following Leach’s hospitalization. He said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him," the statement from Saban read. "Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career."

In twenty one seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Mike Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.