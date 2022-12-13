Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Mississippi State college football coach dies

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM CST
Mike Leach, Lane Kiffin
Rogelio V. Solis/AP
/
AP
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi State University says football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition at the age of sixty one. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. A third-year coach at Mississippi State, Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. Alabama head coach Nick Saban issued a statement on Monday, following Leach’s hospitalization. He said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike Leach, his wife Sharon, their family and the doctors treating him," the statement from Saban read. "Mike's infectious personality and passion for the game have impacted the sport in so many positive ways during his career."

In twenty one seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Mike Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.

Tags
News Mississippi State UniversityMississippi State footballTexas Tech UniversityTexas Tech University
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate