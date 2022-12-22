Guess how busy the roads will be in Alabama over the holidays…

Bone chilling weather isn’t expected to keep Alabamians from traveling this holiday weekend. Triple-A Alabama is predicting that one hundred million people nationally will hit the roads. That’s the third highest level for holiday traffic since the company started keeping records. Triple-A spokesman Clay Ingram says motorists should always give their vehicles a heath check before heading out what could be brutally cold weather…

“Make sure your tires are in good shape. Make sure your battery is healthy. Check your fluid levels, your wiper blades, your bulbs in all your lights around your vehicle. All those kinds of things, but especially tires and batteries.”

Ingram says tires and batteries are parts of your car that don’t respond well to extreme heat or cold during road trips. He adds it shouldn’t take a brutally cold forecast for motorists to have a survival kit in their vehicle.

“Be sure you’ve got some blankets. Be sure you’ve got some snacks that have a little longer lifespan. Have some bottled water, things like that. Make sure you’ve got at least one phone charger in your vehicle.”

Ingram says that survival kit should also include prescription medications that you and your passengers might need if you get stuck. Number crunchers at Triple-A Alabama say one indication to how busy Christmas might be, is the total from Thanksgiving. Traffic levels in November were second only to 2005, which was the busiest that holiday has been ever.