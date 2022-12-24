More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott

The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.

Millions of Americans are facing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold through Christmas as a winter storm of unprecedented scope smashes its frigid way through most of the country. The storm that arrived earlier in the week downed power lines, littered highways with piles of cars in deadly accidents and created mayhem for holiday air travelers through mass flight cancellations. The storm was nearly unprecedented in its scope, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.