Former Alabama star to retire from the NFL

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was a star when the University of Alabama defeated LSU in 2012 and Notre Dame in 2013, in one of the few back-to-back championships in college football. The NFL safety says he’s retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers. The team issued a release on Clinton-Dix’s decision to leave pro ball. He’s pictured above (L) with teammate Deion Belue (R) on the cover of the Crimson Tide’s 2013 media guide. The Packers originally picked the Alabama star in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the twenty first pick overall that year. He joined in being drafted that year by Alabama alums including A.J. McCarron, Ed Stinson, C.J. Mosley, Cyrus Kouandjio, Vinnie Sunseri, Deion Belue, and Cody Mandell. Clinton-Dix’s four-plus seasons with Green Bay, he made over four hundred tackles, three forced fumbles, and he led the team with over a dozen interceptions.

Clinton-Dix was traded to the Washington Redskins during the 2018 regular season, before the team’s name change, and started the final nine games. The next year, he started nine games for the Chicago Bears and appeared twice for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, and the Denver Broncos that same year,

Clinton-Dix has been out of football since the end of the 2021 season.

