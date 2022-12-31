Alabama victorious over Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Bryce Young passed for over three hundred yards and five touchdowns to over an early two score deficit over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. That hot streak led to thirty five straight points to defeat the number eleven ranked Wildcats in New Orleans. A number of NFL-bound college stars sat out bowl game but the best prospects played for the Crimson Tide and Wildcats and were at the center of a number of memorable plays. NLF draft hopefuls like Alabama's Jordan Battle and Brian Branch, Both had interceptions. Young’s TD passes went to five different receivers.

The Heisman winner was substituted out during a series in the fourth quarter. He raised his right hand to Alabama fans who loudly rose to their feet as Young trotted to the sideline. Jermaine Burton caught three passes for eighty seven yards and a touchdown for Alabama. Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had nearly one hundred and fifty yards from scrimmage. Young's other touchdowns went to Isaiah Bond, Cameron Latu, Ja'Corey Brooks, and Kobe Prentice. Jase McClelland added a seventeen yard scoring run.

Kansas State came to the Sugar Bowl after defeating number TCU, which made it to the playoffs.