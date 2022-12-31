Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama victorious over Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published December 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
Sugar Bowl Football
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Bryce Young passed for over three hundred yards and five touchdowns to over an early two score deficit over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. That hot streak led to thirty five straight points to defeat the number eleven ranked Wildcats in New Orleans. A number of NFL-bound college stars sat out bowl game but the best prospects played for the Crimson Tide and Wildcats and were at the center of a number of memorable plays. NLF draft hopefuls like Alabama's Jordan Battle and Brian Branch, Both had interceptions. Young’s TD passes went to five different receivers.

The Heisman winner was substituted out during a series in the fourth quarter. He raised his right hand to Alabama fans who loudly rose to their feet as Young trotted to the sideline. Jermaine Burton caught three passes for eighty seven yards and a touchdown for Alabama. Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had nearly one hundred and fifty yards from scrimmage. Young's other touchdowns went to Isaiah Bond, Cameron Latu, Ja'Corey Brooks, and Kobe Prentice. Jase McClelland added a seventeen yard scoring run.

Kansas State came to the Sugar Bowl after defeating number TCU, which made it to the playoffs.

Tags
News Alabama FootballCrimson TideCrimson Tide footballSugar BowlNFL Draft
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate