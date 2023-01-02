Crimson Tide players declare for the NFL draft

Crimson Tide stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson, and Jahmyr Gibbs want to go pro. Separate predictions have both Young and Anderson as the number one pick. Bryce Young passed for over three hundred yards and five touchdowns during Alabama’s Sugar Bowl win Kansas State. Anderson is the first player to win the Bronco Nagurski award twice since 1995. Young says it doesn’t matter what team he plays for…

“Throughout this process, I’m going to give everything,” said Young. “I’m work my best to make sure I’m at my best, wherever I end up. I’m going to give everything to whatever franchise that is. Wherever I’m at, my goal is to have success and I’ve going to do everything I can.”

Young was the back-up to former Tide quarterback Mac Jones when Alabama beat Ohio State for the 2021 national championship. Jones now plays for the New England Patriots. Bryce Young says preparing for the draft means leaning on his former teammate…

“I’m blessed again to have been here when Mac was here, and have Mac as a friend, and have him as a teammate since I was freshman. He’s someone that I’ve asked for advice and leaned on for a lot of things during my time here. And, that’s not going to change for me.”

Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs had one hundred and forty two rushing and receiving yards during Alabama’s victory over the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl. Head coach Nick Saban says more players could soon make decisions on whether to declare for the draft. Some forecasts have defensive back Brian Branch going in the first round.