NFL Draft decisions, new recruits, ahead for the Crimson Tide

Crimson Tide players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decisions to make following Alabama’s win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Those decisions are expected this morning. Mock NFL drafts have both athletes are currently predicted to be the number one pick. Bryce Young passed for over three hundred yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s forty five to twenty victory over the Wildcats. Tide head coach Nick Saban says there are things to consider before going pro…

“If you’re going to be a high first round draft pick, the business decision has always been…it’s probably best to go out for the draft,” said Saban. ”Unless you have something other reason you don’t feel you’re ready to do that.”

Sports Illustrated named Alabama with the number one recruiting class for 2022. That includes flipping offensive Kadyn Proctor from his home state of Iowa. Saban says the Tide has to break in new players for next season…

“We have a lot of new players on the team. Your roster changes more than it normally does because of the portal, and transferring, and a lot of things going on in college football right now,” Saban observed.

The outlook for college football is expected drastically over the next two years. The College Football Playoff system, which determine the teams playing for the title, will go from four semi-final teams to twelve in 2024. More changes are anticipated in 2025, when The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners may switch to the Southeastern Conference.

