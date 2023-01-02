Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NFL Draft decisions, new recruits, ahead for the Crimson Tide

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published January 2, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST
Sugar Bowl Football
Butch Dill/AP
/
FR111446 AP
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., left, defensive back Jordan Battle, center, and quarterback Bryce Young, right, hold the trophy up as they celebrate after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game where Alabama defeated Kansas State 45-20, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Crimson Tide players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decisions to make following Alabama’s win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Those decisions are expected this morning. Mock NFL drafts have both athletes are currently predicted to be the number one pick. Bryce Young passed for over three hundred yards and five touchdowns in Alabama’s forty five to twenty victory over the Wildcats. Tide head coach Nick Saban says there are things to consider before going pro…

“If you’re going to be a high first round draft pick, the business decision has always been…it’s probably best to go out for the draft,” said Saban. ”Unless you have something other reason you don’t feel you’re ready to do that.”

Sports Illustrated named Alabama with the number one recruiting class for 2022. That includes flipping offensive Kadyn Proctor from his home state of Iowa. Saban says the Tide has to break in new players for next season…

“We have a lot of new players on the team. Your roster changes more than it normally does because of the portal, and transferring, and a lot of things going on in college football right now,” Saban observed.

The outlook for college football is expected drastically over the next two years. The College Football Playoff system, which determine the teams playing for the title, will go from four semi-final teams to twelve in 2024. More changes are anticipated in 2025, when The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners may switch to the Southeastern Conference.

Tags
News NFL DraftNFLAlabama FootballCrimson Tide footballfootball
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate