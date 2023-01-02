Report: How Alabama cities rank on the list of sinful communities.

The start of 2023 means Alabamians may be making their New Year’s resolutions. The financial website Wallethub studied cities nationwide based on the seven deadly sins. Their report shows Birmingham may have room for improvement as one of the most sinful in America. Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzales says the study shows, the magic city made the top five for the most thefts.

“Birmingham tied for number one in terms of violent crimes. Also, in terms of aggravated assault,” said Gonzales. “So, those are two areas that could certainly use improvement, especially when we’re looking at safety.”

Birmingham was ranked number twenty-eight among most sinful cities. Montgomery came in at seventy-five. Alabama’s capitol city is listed among the five communities with the least amount of excessive drinking. Other metrics in the study included charitable donations and the number of adult entertainment establishments in each community. Gonzales says there are other areas of concerns in Birmingham…

“There are a high number of hate groups per capita,” she said. “There’s a high number of deaths due to firearms. A high number of thefts and identify thefts, so all of those things could obviously use some improvement.”

Overall, Birmingham came in at number twenty eight out of the nearly two hundred cities in the study. The least sinful cities were Fremont in California, Bridgeport in Connecticut, and Port Saint Lucie in Florida.