Bulldogs celebrate back-to-back championships

The Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff national championship game sixty five to seven to secure their third AP title overall. Their first came in 1980. Georgia also became the fourteenth school with as many as three AP national titles. The last team to finish consecutive seasons number one in the AP Top 25 was Alabama in 2011 and '12. Tennessee was number six, giving the Southeastern Conference half of the top six teams. Penn State was ranked seventh. That’s the first time the Nittany Lions have finished a season ranked since 2019. Number eight Washington finished ranked for the first time since 2018. Tulane was ninth, its first appearance in the final poll since the Green Wave finished seventh in 1998. Utah rounded out the top 10, giving the Utes a top-10 finish for the first time since they were number two in the final 2008 rankings.