University of Alabama investigates antisemitic graffiti linked to rapper

The University of Alabama is investigating chalk graffiti with an antisemitic slogan linked to rapper Kanye West. The on-campus probe takes place as the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Multiple news reports state the University and a Jewish group at the Tuscaloosa campus are responding to the graffiti linked to rapper Kanye West. The on-campus probe takes place as the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Associated Press reports the Australian government is considering denying the rapper a visa to visit their country, should he apply for entry, due to his antisemitic statements.

AL.com reports the slogan #YeisRight, written in chalk, referred to the comments made by the rapper now known as “Ye.” Nearby, the phrase America First was written.

“We condemn these chalkings, which violate our Capstone Creed, our campus culture and our core values,” a statement from the University to the press said. “Our expectation is that everyone be treated with civility and respect. As soon as we were notified of the chalkings we began removing them, initiated an investigation and organized resources for those impacted and concerned. Public Safety and the Offices of Student Life and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are fully engaged and providing related support.”

Kanye West’s antisemitic statements also resulted in the loss of his endorsement deal with Adidas. The German company said in a statement that it “…does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."antisemitic statements most recently