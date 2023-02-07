Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama AG: Inmate didn't suffer in aborted lethal injection

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins
Published February 7, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST
Death Penalty Foe
DAVE MARTIN/AP
/
AP
FILE- This Oct. 7, 2002 file photo shows Alabama's lethal injection chamber at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala. Democratic state Sen. Hank Sanders has unsuccessfully introduced bills year after year to end capital punishment in his Southern state. The 74-year-old opponent of the death penalty tells The Associated Press that his proposals have no chance in a state that clings to capital punishment but he believes it's morally right to end it. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

The Alabama attorney general argued an inmate did not suffer unconstitutionally during an aborted lethal injection last year. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Kenneth Eugene Smith seeking to prevent the state from making a second attempt to put him to death. Smith was scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Nov. 17 for the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett. Prison officials said they called off Smith's execution after they were unable to establish IV access. The state argued that difficulty achieving intravenous access does not equate to cruel and unusual punishment

"Allegations of pain related to difficulty achieving intravenous access do not amount to cruel and unusual punishment," lawyers for the state wrote in the court filing. The failed execution was the second instance that year of Alabama being unable to carry out an execution because of difficulties connecting intravenous access and its third since 2018.

The problems led to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey seeking a pause in executions to conduct a "top-to-bottom" review of the state's capital punishment system. The Alabama Supreme Court, at Ivey's request, abolished the previous one-day timeframe to carry out a death sentence. Instead, the governor will set a window of time for the execution to be carried out. The prison system had blamed last-minute legal filings — combined with a midnight deadline to get the execution started — as a reason for calling off Smith's execution.

Smith's lawyers argued in the court filing that Smith was "subjected to ever-escalating levels of pain and torture" on the night of the "botched" execution. They argued prison staff strapped Smith to a death chamber gurney, despite a court order in place at the time blocking the execution from going forward, and later subjected him to numerous needle jabs, including in the neck and collarbone region

Tags
News Alabama Lethal InjectionAlabama Attorney General
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate