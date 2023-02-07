Relief groups fan out to help victims of Selma tornado

Selma residents hope that their tornado recovery becomes an example of how a community helps each other through hard times and heals together

It has been almost a month since an EF2 tornado cut through the middle of Selma, and impacted Dallas, Autauga, Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties. Volunteer groups are working to help residents hit hard by the storm. The Selma Sun reports that almost three thousand buildings, one hundred businesses, and over fifteen hundred citizens were impacted by the tornado. Church Street United Methodist Church downtown Selma became a command center for FEMA, volunteers, and donations. Pastor Diane Everett says volunteers began serving hot meals to their displaced neighbors.

“So much joy has come our way from volunteers all over the country who have stepped into Selma to love on us,” said Everett. “To send us what we needed to cook for us and to hug us. It has just been amazing to see all of the goodness of humanity displayed right here in our city in Selma, Alabama.”

One person hit hard by the tornado is Rosemary Sanders. She was in her laundry room when the storm hit and a tree fell on her house. Sanders was without power, water, and heat for five days. She says she was surprised and grateful for the many groups and volunteers who helped her.

“The people who you would think wouldn't look at you or think anything about helping you, they extended their hospitality,” said Sanders. They came together to bring about love. Some of them loaned their personal belongings like tractors, trucks, Bobcats, and saws. You wouldn't even dream that it would even happen that way.