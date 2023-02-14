The city of Mobile is looking for a few good mentors

Mobile's Y.E.S. program The city of Mobile is looking for employers interested in helping young people get ready for the workforce. The cut-off for businesses to apply for the 2023 Youth Empowered for Success Initiative is tomorrow (Thursday.)

The Y.E.S. Initiative is open to all businesses and non-profits in the city of Mobile. The program is aimed at helping young people build the skills they need when entering the workforce.

The program runs from June to July and takes on 250 interns. Teen program coordinator Phelon Carter said initiative is taking applications from all employers and non-profits within the city to accommodate these figures.

“We are just pretty much trying to provide Mobile with a great workforce. And so, with the Y.E.S. initiative, this is going to allow, or pretty much prep the teens and young adults to have a bright future,” said Carter. “And just prep them with the correct life skills and also career skills that they need.”

Carter urges local businesses to get involved and help Mobile’s young people gain these work skills.

“Our goal is to prep the youth and young adults with career and life skills so that when they actually go into these jobs, they’ll be ready to go,” Carter said. “So, we are pretty much trying to prep them before they go onto these jobs and to become interns, so that they actually have what they need to be great workers for the employers that they are working for.”

Businesses that have been selected to host an intern will be notified following the February 16th deadline.

Mobile businesses can apply here.