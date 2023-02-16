National Weather Service: Hunker down for what could be a rough day

Meteorologists are telling Alabamians to gear up as severe weather threatens the entire state today. Local forecasters says tornadoes, hail, winds up to seventy miles per hour and heavy rains are possible starting as early as noon. The storms will last most of the day and could continue overnight. Forecasters say the greatest risk of severe storms will be across the Western half of the state. But no part of Alabama is out of reach of inclement weather today. Gary Goggins is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Birmingham. He stresses the importance of being able to receive alerts about the storms.

“Make sure your phones are able to receive the wireless emergency alerts,” said Goggins. “If you are under a tornado warning, those will definitely go off on your phone if you are in the right location for that. Also weather radio. Weather radio is old school technology but that’s of the most reliable forms of receiving a warning.”

Goggins says the storms are expected to move out overnight. Much cooler weather is expected on Friday. Temperatures should warm back up by Sunday and Monday. And no severe weather is currently expected for next week. He stresses the importance of having a plan for when the bad conditions move in.

“You need to make sure you have your severe weather plan in place. If you are not in a substantial structure, you need to make sure that the plan includes the ability to go to a substantial structure. There are storm shelters located around different areas. If you are caught out in it make sure you are able to find a structure to take shelter in, if you are included within that warning,” he said.

Goggins recommends Alabamians turn on emergency alerts on their phones and to have a weather radio since weather events could happen overnight. NOAA says the best devices are loud enough to wake you if bad weather hits while you’re at home asleep.