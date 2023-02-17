New opioid style drug raises concerns in Alabama

Alabama hospitals have seen an uptick in reports of overdoses of the synthetic drug Tianeptine over the past few years. It’s also known as Zaza or Tianna. State health experts say that’s a synthetic drug and is structurally classified as an antidepressant. Dr. Wes Stubblefield is a district medical officer of the Alabama Department of Public Health. He says the drug can cause similar effects to opioid overdoses.

“It’s a medication that’s approved in other countries for the treatment of depression,” he said. “Taken in very high doses, it can cause a euphoria, otherwise known as a high, because it has opioid-like effects. It is sold over the counter in some states, although not in Alabama.”

Alabama banned tianeptine in 2021. It’s now classified as a schedule two drug meaning it has high potential for abuse and dependency. Hospitals hope to increase awareness in Alabama about the addictive effects of the drug in light of the opioid crisis.

Stubblefield says the increased numbers could be linked to sales of the drug in surrounding states.

“The concern is that since this may be sold over the counter in other states, it could be taken into Alabama with names such as Zaza red or Tianna silver,” Stubblefield said.

APR student intern Alex Pfeneger recently reported how Jefferson County is seeing an alarming number of opioid overdose deaths. The dozens of fatalities happened only one month into 2023. Nearly 50 fatal overdoses are suspected so far this year in Jefferson County. The coroner is waiting on lab reports to confirm the 47 reported deaths that all happened in January. If all cases are confirmed, it will be the highest death rate in one month the county has seen in years.